Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Fessler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack and Jeanne Fessler


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack and Jeanne Fessler Obituary
Jack F. Fessler, October 6, 1922 - May 1, 2017

Jeanne Hopta Fessler, August 24, 1924 - August 12, 2019

Jeanne and Jack were born and raised in Shamokin, Pennsylvania. They married in January 1944 and celebrated 73 years of marriage.

Jack served in the Coast Guard during WWII and participated in the D-Day Invasion on June 6, 1944 delivering men and equipment onto Omaha Beach at Normandy, France.

Jeanne also participated state side supporting telegraph communications.

After the war, they settled in the Washington DC area to be closer to Jeanne's older brother, Bill. They raised their children in Bethesda, Maryland and then retired to Frederick County.

Jeanne and Jack are survived by their children Joseph Fessler (Peggy) and Carol Davis (Steve) as well as their grandsons Andrew and Matthew Fessler.

A memorial mass and burial will be held Thursday, August 22 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Barnesville, MD.

Please send any memorial donations to Forest Hills of DC - http://foresthillsdc.org/donate
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.