Jack F. Fessler, October 6, 1922 - May 1, 2017
Jeanne Hopta Fessler, August 24, 1924 - August 12, 2019
Jeanne and Jack were born and raised in Shamokin, Pennsylvania. They married in January 1944 and celebrated 73 years of marriage.
Jack served in the Coast Guard during WWII and participated in the D-Day Invasion on June 6, 1944 delivering men and equipment onto Omaha Beach at Normandy, France.
Jeanne also participated state side supporting telegraph communications.
After the war, they settled in the Washington DC area to be closer to Jeanne's older brother, Bill. They raised their children in Bethesda, Maryland and then retired to Frederick County.
Jeanne and Jack are survived by their children Joseph Fessler (Peggy) and Carol Davis (Steve) as well as their grandsons Andrew and Matthew Fessler.
A memorial mass and burial will be held Thursday, August 22 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Barnesville, MD.
Please send any memorial donations to Forest Hills of DC - http://foresthillsdc.org/donate
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019