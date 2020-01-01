Home

Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
Chapel Lutheran Church
Interment
Following Services
Chapel Cemetery
Jack Bowlus Jr.


1959 - 2020
Jack Bowlus Jr. Obituary
Jack Shepley Bowlus Jr., age 60, of Woodsboro, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home following a diagnosis of brain cancer one month ago. Born February 27, 1959 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Jack S. Bowlus Sr. and Barbara Ann Long Bowlus. He was the husband of Roseanna "Cissy" Bowlus, his wife of 41 years.

Jack was employed as a mechanic with Frederick County government for 18 years. He was a member of Chapel Lutheran Church and the Maryland and National Holstein Associations. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, playing church softball and showing his cows at the Frederick Fair with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Orioles.

In addition to his wife he is survived by son, Brandon Bowlus and wife Carrie of Smithsburg and daughter, Tricia Flook and husband Robbie of Middletown; 6 grandchildren, Laila, Brady, Kinsey and Maryn Bowlus and Dakota and Clara Flook; a sister, Holly A. Wheeler and husband Kenneth of Mt. Pleasant; a brother, Timothy D. Bowlus of Gettysburg, PA; a niece, Payton Wheeler and a nephew, Nathan Wheeler.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 4 at Chapel Lutheran Church with Rev. Gordon Narvesen, church pastor and Seminarian Ron Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 3 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Lutheran Church, 11109 Daysville Rd., Frederick, MD 21701.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
