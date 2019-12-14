|
|
Jack Braden Roberts, 19, of Smithsburg, MD, passed away, Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born Tuesday, March 28, 2000 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of Ethan Roberts and Judy Smullen Roberts. Jack graduated from Smithsburg High School in 2018, where he was a member of the Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor track teams. He was also a member of the National Honor Society. Trying to make the world a better place, Jack gave back to his community through his Eagle Scout project by directing the installation of a Born Learning Trail in the Smithsburg Veterans Park. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 108 in Leitersburg, earning his Eagle Scout rank in 2018. Jack attended University of Maryland College Park for his freshman year of college before transferring to Hagerstown Community College this year.While at UMD , Jack was accepted into and participated in the FIRE science research program , joined the running and boxing clubs, and rushed and was inducted as a member of Beta Psi Omega, The Professional Biology Fraternity. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Some of his favorite memories were cross country spaghetti dinners as well as camp outs and hikes with his scout troop. Known to his parents as the "Water Baby", Jack enjoyed swimming, fishing, paddle boarding and canoeing. Jack had a love for learning and a natural curiosity for science and research. He had an awesome sense of humor, a great laugh and gave the best hugs. He was a gentle soul who felt things deeply. Besides his parents, he is survived by his brother, Seth Roberts; sister, Meghan Roberts; paternal grandparents, George and Janet Roberts of Braddock Heights, MD; maternal grandparents, Philip and Mary Lou Smullen of Middletown, MD; aunts and uncles, Winnie and Todd Evans, Steve and Karen Beckley, Mark and Jennifer Smullen, Al and Terri Gwizdala, Trish O'Brien; nine cousins, Valerie Evans, Brandon and wife, Jaime Ziska, Insley Smullen, Ianna and husband, David Little, Max Smullen, Blake Smullen, Alex Gwizdala, Lindsay O'Brien and Sienna Amott. Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Services will be held privately. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Jack Roberts Scholarship, c/o Community Foundation of Washington County MD, Inc., 37 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019