|
|
Jack J. Talamo, of Damascus, MD, loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 87, Saturday, February 29, 2020. Jack was born on May 15, 1932, in Oswego, NY, to John and Catherine (Kapuscinski) Talamo.
Jack earned his Bachelor's Degree in music at The State University of New York at Potsdam, where he met his life-accompanist, Mary Beth. After earning his degree, he served his country for two years in the United States Army. Upon his return, he married Mary Beth, beginning their 62 years of sharing a lifetime of music, faith and family.
Jack began teaching choral music in New York, and after moving to Maryland, continued teaching in Montgomery County Schools for another 29 years. Jack was a long-time member of VFW Post 10076, in Mt. Airy, and American Legion Post 171, in Damascus, where he served as commander for both. He directed the choir at St. Paul's Catholic Church, for almost two decades, with Mary Beth accompanying him, as they sang their praises to God. Together, they both loved sharing their time and talents with several community groups, The Damascus Theatre Company being one.
He will truly be missed, as we take comfort in knowing that he is reunited with Mary Beth, and their Heavenly Father, and are surely members of his choir of angels.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Beth, and is survived by his children, Jeannette, Diane and Tom, his grandchildren, Stephanie, Justin, Devon and Ryland, and his greatgrandchild, Halie.
A visitation will be held Friday March 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Rd, Damascus, MD. A funeral mass will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9250 E. Damascus Rd., Damascus, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made, in Jack's name, to American Legion Post 171, P.O. Box 171, Damascus, MD 20872.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020