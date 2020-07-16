1/1
Jack Joseph Lepine
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Joseph Lepine, 93, of Barnesville, MD passed away on July 13, 2020.

Jack was the loving husband to Juanita Miller Lepine and a loving father to their four children.

Born on May 30, 1927, in Newton, MA, he was the son of the late Frederick and Parmelia Lepine.

Along with his wife, he is survived by their three children, Mark S. Lepine of Middletown, MD, Cathy S. Lepine of Middletown, MD, Paul A. Lepine of Barnesville, MD; six grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by one son, Jack J. Lepine, Jr.

Jack proudly served his country as a US Marine from 1945-1947.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jack's memory to Hospice of Frederick, 516 Trail Ave, Frederick, MD 2170.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
(301) 349-2135
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved