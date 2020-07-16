Jack Joseph Lepine, 93, of Barnesville, MD passed away on July 13, 2020.Jack was the loving husband to Juanita Miller Lepine and a loving father to their four children.Born on May 30, 1927, in Newton, MA, he was the son of the late Frederick and Parmelia Lepine.Along with his wife, he is survived by their three children, Mark S. Lepine of Middletown, MD, Cathy S. Lepine of Middletown, MD, Paul A. Lepine of Barnesville, MD; six grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.Jack was preceded in death by one son, Jack J. Lepine, Jr.Jack proudly served his country as a US Marine from 1945-1947.Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jack's memory to Hospice of Frederick, 516 Trail Ave, Frederick, MD 2170.