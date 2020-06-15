Jacob Cole "Jake" Freeman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob Cole "Jake" Freeman, 36, of Knoxville, died unexpectedly Friday, June 12, 2020 from injuries sustained in a dirt bike accident. He was the loving husband of Karrie Freeman, and doting daddy to his two-year-old son, Silas.



Born November 12, 1983 in Alexandria, VA, he was the son of Janette (McGeorge) Strayer and husband, Lee, and Greg Freeman and wife, Susie.



Jake was a motorcycle and dirt bike enthusiast and just loved being outdoors. He enjoyed gardening and was a jack of all trades.



He worked for the US Government for the last 10 years.



Jake was loved by all and will be greatly missed.



In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by two sisters, Shannon Kirsch and husband, Greg, and their children, Ella, McCrae and Briggs; and Megan Freeman and her son, Niko; numerous step-siblings and their children; his beloved dog, Chi Chi; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Jake was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents.



The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an educational fund for his son, Silas. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 122 Thurmont, MD 21788.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved