|
|
Mr. Jacob D. Utz, "Pappy", 85, of Hagerstown, formerly of Frederick, departed this life on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Doey's House with his family by his side. Born on February 10, 1934 in Westminster. He was a loving and devoted husband to Grace Utz for 44 years. He was proceeded in death by his son, William (Billy) Utz, and his great-grandson, Justin Keckler. Jake enjoyed fishing, hunting and dining out. He looked forward to going to the bay every year with his son-in-law, Alec and family. He was a lifetime member of the Lewistown Social Club. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Grace Utz, his daughter and care-taker, Sandra Schubel and her husband, Alec, his granddaughters, Stephanie Schubel and her daughter, Alivia Kuhlman (who was pappy's little buddy), Sarah Logsdon and her husband, Brad and their daughter, Alexandra, his step-daughter, Diana Funk and her daughters, Angel Roberts and her husband, Damion and their sons, Andrew and Cameron, and Crystal Keckler her husband, Jason. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Doey's House, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742, as a thank you to their support and care. Online condolences may be made at: www.minnichfh.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020