Jacqueline "Joy" Barnhardt, 88, of Frederick, MD, left us September 14, 2019 under the care of Hospice Frederick County at Ballenger Creek Center following a severe stroke the week before.
She was born May 25, 1931 in Albany, NY and was the cherished, adopted daughter of Hazel Odette Summers White and Walter Amos White. Joy moved to Frederick with her father after the passing of her mother who was from Mount Airy, MD. She was the widow of Deane DeVere Barnhardt from Reading, PA.
Surviving are her daughter, Brenda Barnhardt, and son, Dayne Barnhardt, both of Frederick, MD.
Joy's career was an Executive Secretary for numerous places including Fort Detrick, Treasurer of Frederick City, Atomic Energy Commission, Fairchild Hiller, for the startup of Lake Linganore with the Brosius brothers, and retired from Eastalco Aluminum Company/Alcoa in 1986. She was proud to have been runner up in The Miss Frederick Contest. She enjoyed a long and happy early retirement at the age of 55 which included playing bridge, travel with family, crossword puzzles, watercolor painting and dear friends. Joy was a founding member and volunteer for The Animal Welfare League of Frederick County.
The family would like to thank her doctors and the staff at Ballenger Creek Center where she resided the last 7 years. There will be no services and burial will be private at Mount Olivet Cemetary, Frederick, MD.
In lieu of flowers, Joy was devoted to the cats and dogs who shared her life, so donations may be made to The Animal Welfare League of Frederick County, 1202 East Patrick Street, Suite 13A, Frederick, MD 21701 if you choose.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019