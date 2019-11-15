|
It is with great sadness and sorrow that the family of Jacqueline Shankle Fox, 91, announce her passing on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Born August 16, 1927, and a life-long resident of the City of Frederick, Jackie is survived by one son, Robert, 3 grandchildren, Eric, Sharon, Christopher, 5 great-grand sons, Justin, Bode and Cole, James and Spencer, and sisters, Constance Houtz and Carol Jacoby.
Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Meredith Spencer Fox, in 1982.
She practiced her profession of nursing for 55 years. She was a member of Frederick Eastern Star Chapter No. 79 for 60 years. She was a 70-year member of Centennial Memorial United Methodist Church, 8 West Second St., Frederick, MD 21701.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to her church at the above address.
There will be a celebration of Jackie's life on Saturday, November 30, 11:00 AM to be held at the Masonic Temple, 6816 Blentlinger Road, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019