Jacqueline Teller
Mrs. Jacqueline "Jackie" Teller, 95, of Frederick and formerly of Arlington, VA, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Glade Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Walkersville.

She was the wife of the late Roy A. Teller, who died in 2008. She was born on February 19, 1925 in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Surviving are her daughters, Carole A. and husband Dr. James Grissom, of Frederick, Claudia G. Teller, of New York City, grandchildren, Kristina R. Grissom and great granddaughter, Kayla Grissom. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Katharine Grissom, in 1995.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to; Dr. Allen Gilson, Dr. Hemen Shah, June Snowden and the staff of Glade Valley, for the excellent care given to their mother.

Funeral services and interment will be private in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology, at the Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 700, Baltimore, MD 21202. ATTN: Kelli Schneider. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
