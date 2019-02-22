Resources More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Tate Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jacquelyn Clark Tate

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jacquelyn 'Jacki' Clark Tate (12 August 1952 - 20 February 2019), 66 years old, a wonderful Christian Woman, was deeply loved, by all will be missed, and will always be cherished by her Family and Friends is now in the loving arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Jacki was born on 12 August 1952, in Reno, Nevada. She was predeceased by her parents, David and Eleanor Clark of Escondido, CA. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Tate (Mt. Airy, MD), Daughters Alexandra Tate Hardin (Daniel Hardin), Dana Tate (Carlos Wayne) of Mt. Airy, & Baltimore, MD; Victoria Clark (Sacramento, CA); Granddaughter's Eleanor, Amelia and Kathrine Hardin (Mt. Airy, MD); Marvin and Marcie Best (Fulton, MD) and David & Bobbie Best (Orlando, FL), cousins, nieces/nephews, several in-laws, and many friends locally (MD/VA) as well as the West Coast.



Jacki was a brave warrior in the fight, battling breast cancer for seventeen (17) years before winning her battle to join the Lord in heaven. She did not complain and served as a loving example for everyone who suffers thru the fight against cancer. Jacki is grateful to her Oncologist (Brian O'Connor) and the Staff at the Frederick Oncology Center; the outstanding nurses and staff of the Frederick Memorial Hospital, Fredrick Hospice (Ann), and all of her friends and loved ones in Mt. Airy and Luray, VA. She has been an inspiration to us all.



Jacki loved the roots she put down in Mt. Airy and all of the close friends she has there. She was very proud to be a Mother and Grandmother to all of her Girls (and Sons). Jacki married her best friend 'Steve' in Palos Verdes, CA. in 1975 and spent the next forty-four years raising their girls in Mt. Airy. Jacki's grandchildren are the loves of her life and gave her strength to press on in spite of metastatic cancer. She often said that her Grandchildren were better medicine than any chemo.



Jacki was a Disciple of the Lord, Jesus Christ, who served as treasurer in several churches, co-founder/ administrator for an elderly Food Distribution Program in Frederick County, MD for thirty-two years, and was a member of the Community Bible Study Organization, in Mt. Airy. She started and participated in many Bible Studies in the Mt. Airy Area and developed many friendships along the way. Jacki had unique business skills that she drew upon as the owner/operator of Aston Group Realty and then as the President of BCT LLC.



Her dream was to make a pilgrimage to the Holy Lands and in 2015 she was blessed to be healthy enough to make the trip under the leadership of Pastor Richard & Sallie Fredericks.



Jacki was a "Warrior" who many may have thought was at the end of her rope, but fooled everyone when she simply tied a knot and hung on for seventeen years. She never realized how strong she was until being strong was the only choice she had and she finished the race well while keeping the Faith. Cancer may have started the fight, but Jacki finished it well.



There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Damascus Roads Community Church, MD on 8 March 2019, at 11:00AM, to be officiated and sponsored by Pastor Michael Yoho (1ST Baptist Church, Green Valley) and Pastor Richard Fredericks (Damascus Road Community Church (DRCC: 12826 Old National Pike, Mt Airy, MD 21771. In lieu of flowers Jacki asks that you consider a donation to the New Market Maryland SHARE Food Program (1st Baptist Church, Green Valley, 11402 Ridge Ln, Monrovia, MD 21770) Jacki's Memorial Garden on the Farm in Mt. Airy, MD will be the final resting place for her earthly remains. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.