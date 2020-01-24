Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
James A. Stull Sr. Obituary
On January 24, 2020, James A. Stull, Sr., 84, of Frederick passed after a short illness.

James was the son of Margaret and Arthur Stull, Dickerson. James was preceded by his parents, and siblings, Charles Stull, Wilma Jean Quinn (Stull) and Evangeline Burrier (Stull).

James married Betty Marie (Oden) on July 10, 1955, and together they raised two children. They were blessed with 4 granddaughter's and 8 great grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his wife Betty. He is survived by his daughter Terry L. Warfield and husband Dwight. His son James A. (Jay) and wife Shelly. Granddaughters, Dr. Kelly Warfield, Kimberly Warfield, Barbara Jane Stull and Kayla Justus. Great grandchildren Noah, Kira, Seth, Luke, and Eli Perkins, Christian James Martinez, Sienna Stull and Austin Justus.

Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4 - 7pm. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1pm. Interment will follow at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville.

Online condolences can be made at www.Keeneybasford.com .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
