BACHTELL, James Edward, loving son, husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 69 on September 10, 2019. Jim, as he was known, was born on July 3, 1950 in Waynesboro, PA. Jim was a graduate of Walkersville High School in Maryland and received a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Randolph Macon College in Ashland, Virginia where he also played collegiate baseball. His career started as a merchandise buyer for eleven years at Best Products and then Service Merchandise in Nashville, TN. His career as a sales representative for various companies and brands spanned over 30 years. When Jim wasn't working, he could easily be found either with his family or on the golf course. Jim is preceded in death by his father, Edward Bachtell and son, Matthew Bachtell. He is survived by his wife, Gay Northington Bachtell; children, Amy Thompson (Brian) and Justin Bachtell (Kelly); grandchildren, Cory Thompson, Kennedy Bachtell and Catherine Bachtell; mother, June Frey Bachtell of Walkersville MD; sister, Karen Byrnes (Leo); nieces Stacy Bratburd (Chris)and Stephanie Doyle (Ryan); three great nieces and a great nephew. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, from 5-8pm at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd. Richmond VA 23229. A memorial service will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday, September 25 at Grace Baptist Church, 4200 Dover Rd. Richmond VA 23221. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Grace Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Sept. 22, 2019