James Bell Sr. Obituary
James Cornelius Bell Sr., age 87, of Thurmont and formerly of Woodsboro, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born November 4, 1931 in Harmony Grove, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Addie Fitze Bell. He was the husband of Pauline E. "Pete" Bell, who died in 2015.

Jim farmed with his father for a number of years, then worked for Weil Brothers of Frederick for 6 years in plumbing and heating and then became self-employed as owner/operator of Bell's Electric since 1966. His business sponsored Bell's Electric Blue Mountain Raiders, a slo-pitch softball team. He enjoyed setting bushbobs, fishing, gigging for frogs and for many years he coached and umpired baseball for the Woodsboro Little League.

Surviving are children, Debbie Sweeney and Terry Sweeney and husband Bern, all of Thurmont, Susie Trout and husband Daryl of Cottage Grove, TN and Jimmy C. Bell and wife Midge of Woodsboro; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; sister, Helen Click of Thurmont and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by grandson, Kristopher Sweeney, 2 great grandchildren, Brady West and baby Ashton West, son-in-law, Randy Sweeney and 4 brothers, Charles Jr., George, Robert and Paul Bell.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Pastor Jeff Walter, officiating. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 11.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
