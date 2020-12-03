Mr. James Hugh "Jim" Bopst, 86, of Frederick, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Carolyn "Jane" Bopst for 56 years.
Born June 10, 1934 in Frederick, he was the son of the late William and Minnie (Myers) Bopst. Jim was the last of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Wachter, William Bopst, Jr. and Ruth Petrus.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by several nieces and nephews, special friends, Charles Abrecht, Debbie Perkins and all members of Junior Fire Department..
Jim was a career firefighter with Junior Fire Company as both a paid firefighter and volunteer firefighter with over 68 years of service. Jim was a MP with the US Army at Fort Jackson, SC. Also, he worked for both Price Electric and Shipley Bottling Works. Jim was a member of the American Legion, AmVets and Moose Lodge. In his spare time, Jim loved to hunt and fish.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Those wishing to attend should gather at the FSK Chapel in the cemetery before we process to the gravesite. Rev. Dr. Barbara Kershner Daniel and Rev. Marina Brust will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Junior Fire Company #2, 535 N. Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com
.