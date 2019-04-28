Resources More Obituaries for James Brinegar Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Brinegar

Obituary Condolences Flowers James B. Brinegar, Jr. (Jimmy) 78, of Ijamsville, Maryland passed away April 25, 2019 in his home surrounded by his wife, daughters, grandchildren and sons-in-law after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer.



Born May 5, 1940 and grew up in Gaithersburg, MD. He was the son of the late James B. Brinegar Sr. and Daisy Irene Brinegar. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Gail (McCrossin) Brinegar of 59 years, daughter Cherie and husband Jeff Howard, daughter Janice and husband Bob Deiuliis, grandchildren Amanda and husband Jared Jankowski, Brandon Deiuliis and wife Courtney, Nikki and husband Tommy Murphy; nephew Michael Brinegar and wife Cindy; 5 great grandchildren, John, Elizabeth, Greyson, Gianna and Jameson, 3 sisters - Harlene, Beverly and Donna, brother Lee, and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents Jimmy is preceded in death by his son, Thomas Brinegar and brother Robert Brinegar.



Jimmy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He spent a 40+ year career in the construction industry; initially as an owner-operator of a backhoe service and rising through the ranks of estimator, project manager and ultimately retiring in 2001 from his leading role as mentor and co-founder of Brandon Construction (Clarksburg MD). Not being one to sit idle, he continued to work on a self-employed basis until last year; providing maintenance services for some of the property owners whose respect he had earned over the years. Of particular interest is his segway into dairy farming with the purchase of a farm in Wisconsin. However, the lure of family remained strong, prompting a return to Maryland in 1981 where he continued farming in Germantown, MD.



Jimmy loved to spend time in his shop where he became quite talented in restoring mechanical treasures to include his prized Cushman scooters, golf carts and tractors. Jimmy was an accomplished trap shooter - competing for many years in the sport he enjoyed so much. He also loved helping is wife nurture rescued wildlife back to health and release on their farm. He was a Great Man.



The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, April 30, at Stuffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 1 with Rev. DD Adams officiating.



Interment will follow in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, Kemptown.



In Lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



