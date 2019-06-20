Home

Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
James Brooke II Obituary
Mr. James Joseph Brooke II, 68, of Ijamsville, passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2019. He was the husband of Alma Brooke, his wife of 50 years.

Born in Washington, DC, Jim was the son of the late James Brooke, Sr. and Marie Brooke. He worked for 40 years in Telecommunications, including Bell Telephone and as a government contractor. Jim was a super chef and a self-described super fisherman. He loved water of any kind and enjoyed camping and nature trips.

In addition to his loving wife, Jim is survived by two children, Aaron Gabriel Brooke & wife Angela, and Shira Carrie Brooke; two sisters, Veronica Johnston and Kathy Beavers; two granddaughters, Alexa Rose Brooke and Aubrey Rebecca Brooke; in-laws, Martin & Rebecca Barmack; Lauren, John & Myles Vlachos; Faye Rhonda & Stephen Newport; and several nieces, cousins, friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 29th at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Mental Health America for research into side effects of psychiatric medications (mentalhealthamerica.net), or to the American Liver Foundation for liver cancer research (liverfoundation.org), or to a veterans charity such as (woundedwarriorproject.org) or the Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund (semperfifund.org).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 20 to June 22, 2019
