Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
James (Jim) Brown

James (Jim) Brown Obituary
James (Jim) Brown, 84, of New Market, MD passed away on Sunday October 27, 2019 at the Kline Hospice House in Mt. Airy, MD with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Connie Brown for 57 years. Born on June 15, 1935, he was the son of the late James Brown and Josephine Brown.

Jim was a corporal in the Army for three years. He graduated from the University of Maryland where he received his Bachelor of Science in Education, and from the American University where he received his Master of Science in Science Teaching. He married Connie on April 2, 1960 and had four children. Jim worked for Montgomery County Public Schools for 30 years as a biology and chemistry teacher and he retired in 1993. He spent his retirement traveling with Connie and his family: cruising to the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Canada, visiting good friends in Phoenix and gambling away pennies in Las Vegas. He loved to tinker around his house and garage, create spreadsheets for anything on his computer, and attend all of his grandchildren's sporting events. He took great care of his golden retriever, Alfie, who has been lovingly adopted by one of his nurses.

He is survived by his children: Cindy and her husband Joe Benoit, Amy and her husband Frank Weaver, and Jay and his wife Jennifer. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Kevin, Eric, Kate, Grace, Lily, Frankie, Brandon and Haley. He was preceded in death by daughter Rebecca Susan.

A memorial service will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike on October 31, 2019 at 2 pm. Reverend Tim May will officiate. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kline House, Mt. Airy, Maryland.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
