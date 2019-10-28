|
|
James Wesley Brunner, 92, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frederick. Born on March 1, 1927 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Charles W. Brunner and Mable E. Brunner.
He was predeceased by his wife Betty I. (Cromwell) Brunner on September 19, 2006. He was also predeceased by a brother, Charles Brunner and wife May, brother-in-law, William R. Cromwell, and a nephew Gary W. Cromwell.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Bonnie M. Butler and husband Wayne, sister-in-law, Betty J. Cromwell, and great nephews, Cody Cromwell and Cory Cromwell, all of Frederick.
He was a veteran of the United States Army during World War II. He was retired from the Eastalco Aluminum Company, Frederick. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Northampton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of Frederick County for their compassionate care.
The family will receive friends from 10am to 11am, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The funeral will follow at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Rev. Dr. Raymond Moreland will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019