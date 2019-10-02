|
|
James Kurfman Carey, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 27, while working outdoors at his home in Myersville. A long-time resident of Frederick county, Jim was a committed husband and father, beloved friend, and deeply respected professional. Born on November 13, 1951 in Frederick, Maryland, Jim was one of two children of Mr. James Kurfman Carey, Sr. and Rebecca Jean Curley. He served the community as a social worker in Frederick for several years prior to a 40-year career as an energy and environmental consultant. Jim's coworkers described him as a brilliant analyst, accomplished writer, and honest mentor. Although exceptional in many ways, Jim's finest quality was his selflessness. In both his personal life and professional career, Jim always put others first. He left an indelible mark on the lives of countless family members, friends, and coworkers; everyone has a story about Jim Carey's legendary kindness, integrity, and fearlessness. His life's work was ensuring the safety and happiness of those he loved. He achieved this. His influence will continue to resonate for many years to come. Jim's legacy is carried on by his wife, Beth; his two children, Emily and Jay; his sister, Janice; his nephews, Jimmy and Chris; and countless other family and friends whose lives were changed by his love and hard work. Jim's family and friends invite all to celebrate his life from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the family farm he loved so much: 11037 Harp Hill Road, Myersville 21773. More about Jim can be found here: www.minnichfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019