"Forever and Always"
In loving memory of James Carr Hughes
James, life-long resident of Frederick, Maryland, died unexpectedly on January 16, 2020, at the age of 27. He was battling a virus that caused an arrhythmia in his heart and ultimately cardiac arrest. He was a beloved son, brother, partner, father, and friend.
James is survived by fiance, Kayla Lissette; children, Arianna Lucie, Oliver James, and Elias Alexander Hughes; mother, Terri Carr; father, Mark Hughes; sister, Michele (and Joshua) Rudnicki; brother, Nicholas (and Justine) Hughes and niece, Emily Elisabeth; grandparents, James and Margaret Hughes and Norman Carr; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, for whom he was incredibly grateful. Additionally, he treasured his relationship and time spent with Kayla's parents, Tito and Sonia Castell, and their extended family. James was preceded in death by grandmother, Elaine Carr.
James was born in Frederick on July 2, 1992, and graduated from Tuscarora High School in 2010. He worked hard in various educational and vocational endeavors before finding his niche and taking pride in his work as an HVAC apprentice.
James welcomed with open arms his three beautiful children and loved each dearly. The love of his life, Kayla, and his children were the most important part of his life, as expressed in one of his many musical creations, "It's All For You." While cherishing the wonder and hope their newborn brought, they looked forward to marriage and their family's future.
As a family man, James loved spending time with all his loved ones, snuggling on the couch with Kayla, and playing with his kids. Making children laugh was one of his favorite things. He was a musician and gifted lyricist. He had a passion for music and recorded many songs while singing and playing his guitar. Food brought him so much joy, especially when shared with family and friends. He had a generous, loving, and grateful heart. His wit had many in stitches at the most random times. James was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
James made the selfless choice to be an organ donor, and his precious gifts allowed others to live. There is no greater gift than the gift of life, and words cannot describe the impact he's made on this world. With the help of the Living Legacy Foundation, James provided hope to six people who allow his generous and loving spirit to live beyond his short 27 years on this earth.
James' celebration of life will be held Wednesday, January 22, at 6PM. Service begins at 6:30 with reception to follow. FCF Church, North Building, 10142 Hansonville Rd., Frederick, MD 21702.
Flowers and arrangements may be delivered to the church between 9AM and 5PM. Expressions of sympathy may also be made with a contribution to a Go Fund Me page created in his honor to benefit his children. At his service, cards will be available to share sentiments and fond memories, especially "James-isms" that capture his hilarious and goofy wit. They will be included later in a memory book.
