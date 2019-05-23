Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
James Clemence Obituary
Clemence, James Daniel (Jim)

James Daniel Clemence, 74 of Frederick, MD, peacefully passed away on May 21, 2019.

He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 23, 1944. The son of the late Aloysius and Agnes (Bosak) Clemence. Loving husband of Lorraine (Preklas) Clemence for 50 years. Father of Michael (Joanne) Clemence and Michele (Theodore) White; grandfather of Zachary Clemence, Olivia White and Maya White.

Also survived by brothers Ronald (Bonnie) Clemence and Alan (Katherine) Clemence, brother-in-law Bertram Russman, sister-in-law Tina Burke and 13 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters Dorothy Melsoner and Judith Russman.

Jim recently retired after 23 years for JanJer Ent. (Popeyes). He also was formerly employed with Marriott's Roy Rogers.

Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, 401 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 23 to May 24, 2019
