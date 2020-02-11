Home

Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
9501 U.S. Route 15 N
Frederick, MD
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
9501 U.S. Route 15 N
Frederick, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
9501 U.S. Route 15 N
Frederick, MD
James Darby Jr. Obituary
James Joseph Darby Jr., 71, of Middletown, passed away on February 8, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center. He was born in Wilmington, NC on October 14, 1948 to the late Louise (Greer) Darby and James Joseph Darby. After his parents passed, he was raised first by the late Mary and Arthur Darby in North Carolina. Later, the late Mary (Darby) Roper and George Roper of Georgetown and Annapolis became his legal guardians until he came of age.

Jim graduated from Western High School in Washington, DC. Shortly thereafter he joined the United States Air Force and served for four years during the Vietnam War. He went on to study electrical engineering and started to work for Marsh-McBirney (MMI) in Maryland. He worked on oceanographic and environmental monitoring flow meters at MMI and municipal and industrial flow metering at the Hach Company for a combined total of 45 years. In 1975 Jim was awarded a United States Patent for an improved oceanographic flow meter. His career allowed him to travel the world, including several assignments on US Navy submarines.

Jim married the late Susan Jean (Kutruff) Darby on March 12, 1983 at Dahlgren Chapel at Georgetown University. This began the best days of his life, and brought him 31 years of marriage. He was a diehard Redskins fan, loved tinkering with electronics, and used to fly radio-controlled model aircraft. Jim was known for his incredibly bright intellect, impressive problem-solving abilities, and for laughing at his own jokes. His happiest moments were enjoyed spending time with his good friends and family, and watching his grandchildren play.

He is survived by his children, Sara Louise (Darby) Wagner and husband Brian of Taneytown, James Joseph Darby III of Frederick, and Kathleen Martha Darby of Frederick; and his grandchildren Amy Noelle and Branson Edward.

All friends are welcome to join the family to celebrate Jim's life on Monday, February 17th from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 U.S. Route 15 N in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 12 Noon on Tuesday, February 18th. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the () or to the ().
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
