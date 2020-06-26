James Day Canterbury
James Day Canterbury, 73 of Libertytown, Maryland, passed on June 19, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1947 to the late Kenneth and Rosa (Wagner) Canterbury.

Jim was the loving husband, father, Pappy and his dogs Sport, Bear and Pus.

Jim was a veteran of the US Navy and service in Vietnam. He worked as a Building Engineer until he retired in 2016. He was a member of American Legion Post 262 in Woodsboro, MD.

He enjoyed outdoors, hunting, and working in his workshop making bird houses and most of all he enjoyed watching TV, spending time with a special friend Mr. Robertson of Beckley Springs in WV.

He was predeceased by sister Margaret and brother Paul.

He is survived by his living wife, JoAnn, sons Kenny (Tosha), Michael (Brenda) and grandchildren Alyssa, Ashley, Kylie, Curtis, Kelsey and Chance. He is survived by a brother Jack and his wife Joan, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frederick Health Hospice and Wounded Warriors.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
