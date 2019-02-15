James Arthur "Scoop" Delauter, age 66, of Grandy, NC and Martinsburg, WV and formerly of Frederick, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Sentara Hospice House, Norfolk, VA. Born June 25, 1952, he was the son of the late Floyd A. Delauter Sr. and Cleora Marcel Shoemaker Delauter Gaver.



Scoop attended St. John's Elementary School, St. John's Literary Institute and received his B.A. degree in sociology from Towson University where he was a member of Alpha Omega Lambda fraternity. He also attended the Lincoln Technical Institute, studying refrigeration. He spent most of his career working in Frederick County government in the CETA (program specialist), Job Training Agency (training specialist) and Adult Detention Center Work Release Center program (corrections officer and confinement release counselor). He enjoyed fishing, trivia, metal detecting on beaches, spending time with his faithful dog Rose and he was a comic book collector as well as other collectibles. He was a longtime member of Redman's Club of Frederick and a more recent member of Amvets in Martinsburg. Scoop was of the Catholic faith.



Surviving are son, Kelly A. Delauter of Frederick; siblings, Gary Delauter and wife Vickie, Floyd Delauter Jr. and Michael Delauter, all of WV, Donald Delauter and wife Kelly of Middletown, Pamela House of Frederick, Sonya Bowermaster and husband Bill of Ohio and Brian Delauter of Wolfsville; aunts, uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by former spouse, Patricia Tracey Delauter of Baltimore.



A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 21 at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 112 E. 2nd St., Frederick. A gathering will take place in the church following the mass.



A private interment will be planned at the convenience of the family.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019