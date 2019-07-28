|
James Polk Farber, 86, Middletown, a retired senior foreign service officer and defense executive as well as a long-time Maryland sportsman died Thursday July 25, 2019 at his home.
Farber entered the diplomatic service in 1958 following service in the Air Force. His early assignments
included tours at Bonn and Paris where he performed politico-military functions both in the Paris NATO delegation and at SHAPE headquarters. In 1968, as a NATO specialist in Washington, he was the primary action officer on a successful financial claim against France for the 1965 eviction of the 14 NATO allies from that country.
Other assignments were with the Director General of the Foreign Service, during which he participated in revamping foreign service participation in civil operations programs in Vietnam. From 1979-1981 he was Director of the foreign military sales office at the State Department.
Mr. Farber had extensive experience in Africa, serving as Principal Officer of the American Consulate at Stanleyville in the Congo during the 1965-67 Eastern Rebellion for which he was decorated with the State Department Meritorious Honor award. During the 1970's, Farber served as deputy head and later Charge d'affaires of the American Embassy at Blantyre, Malawi; and subsequently for four years was US Consul General at Durban, South Africa.
In 1983, at the rank of Minister-Counselor in the Senior Foreign Service, Mr. Farber took early retirement. He spent the next 12 years as deputy head of General Dynamics' corporate international department, during which he was deeply involved in that company's international programs, in particular sales of the F-16 fighter aircraft.
Farber's sporting interests were broad, focussed on athletics in early life and later on rugby football. While serving in South Africa he became an established rugby referee. Returning home he continued this sport and served for some years as president of the Maryland-Virginia- D.C. Rugby referees' association.
He had an enduring interest in hunting, fishing, horse racing and field sports. He was an early member of the Middletown Valley Hunt club and founded its sporting pack, Middletown Valley Beagles, personally hunting the pack for 26 years and remaining its Master until his death. He also made possible the preservation of the Middletown Valley Hunt as headquarters of the local (Newmarket-Middletown Valley) fox hunting club at the family farm near Middletown.
As an Air Force Reserve officer, Farber served 22 years active and reserve in flying and intelligence functions, retiring in 1976 as a Major. He was a graduate of Duke University and of the National War College, Ft. McNair, Washington.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-one years, Ocile deVore Farber of Middletown; three sons, Charles W. Farber of Brookline, Mass.; James P. Jr. and John Michael Farber of the farm; and seven grand children.
A Wake will be held at the Middletown Valley Hunt Club, 1600 Marker Rd., Middletown on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 4 PM. Please dress casual.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 28 to July 29, 2019