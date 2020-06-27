James "Jim" C. Few III, 76, Frederick, died Thursday June 25, 2020 from a heart attack. He was the husband of Marilyn Flook Few.
Born in Thurmont on August 15, 1943 he was a son of the late James C. Jr. and Katherine Few. He was employed as director of manufacturing with Nurad Technologies in Baltimore until his retirement.He served his country with the US Army in the 82nd Airborne. He was a member of the Elks Club, American Legion and AMVETS all of Frederick.
Surviving,besides his wife, is one daughter Jamie Krietz, Taneytown, three grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, one step-son David Fox, Frederick , on step -grandson who he helped raise and was very proud of Nathan J. Fox, Daytona Beach, FL and siblings Robert Few, Katherine West, Shirley Blank.
Private funeral services will be held in the Union Cemetery, Burkittsville. Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.