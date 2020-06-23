James Fitzhue Jones
James Fitzhue Jones, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, MD.

Born on March 9, 1933 in Burem, TN, he was the son of the late Woodrow Jones and Bertha (Bean) Jones.

He was the loving husband of Anna Ruth Jones, his wife of 65 years.

James served in the US Navy from March, 1953 to February 1957. He retired from John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, MD, as a Mechanical Engineer after 38 years of service.

He was a long standing member of Burtonsville Baptist Church in Burtonsville, MD.

James never met a stranger and always had a smile. He enjoyed cookouts and family gatherings, gardening, golf, baseball and most sports. He'll be missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Brian Keith Jones and wife, Kelly; daughter, Kristen Dawn Hawes; sister, Audrey (Jones) Wilson and husband, Wayne and brother-in-law, Gene Gordon. He is also survived by many other dear family members.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Jessie (Jones) Gordon and Betty Jones.

A Memorial gathering will be held at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick, MD 21702 on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm. A celebration of James' life will follow at 2:00 pm.

Interment will be held privately with the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 23 to Jul. 14, 2020.
