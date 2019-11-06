|
|
James H. Edwards, Jr., 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Northampton Manor Health Care Center in Frederick, MD.
Born on August 4, 1929, in ,Frederick Co. , he was the son of the late James Henry and Ruth Jane (Diggs) Edwards.
James was a 1946 graduate of Lincoln High School. He did some construction work in his younger years prior to going to culinary school and learning to cook. James was the cook at the Buffalo Restaurant for three years before he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He also worked for NIST for 31 years as a special police officer retiring in 1993. In his free time he enjoyed drag racing, he was an avid sports fan, loved music, artwork, cooking and loved spending time with his children and family. James was a longtime member of the Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and was also a trustee and a choir director.
He is survived by daughters Ruth Ann Edwards and Marsha Preston-Edwards.A grandson Curtis Edwards (Amy) and great grandson Tevin Edw.Sisters Martha Holiday(Robert),Charlotte Ambush(Lewis),Lena Jackson and Arianne Edwards.Preceded in death by wife Mary Edwards and two children Debra Edwards and Wayne Edwards.
Family thanks all doctors and nurses who cared for James.Special thanks to Frederick Memorial Hospital Hospice and North Hampton Rehabilitations Center.Heartfelt special thanks to his sister Charlotte Ambush and devoted friends Angela Spencer and Connie Hall.
The family will receive friends at Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD 21703,on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 10AM-11AM, where a celebration of James's life journey will take place at 11AM. Pastor Rex Bowens will officiate.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019