Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
(301) 845-4300
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
James H. Hamilton


1939 - 2019
James H. Hamilton Obituary
James Howard Hamilton, age 80, of Monrovia, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Mt.Airy, following a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Born June 17, 1939 in Frederick Junction, he was the son of the late John Lawson Hamilton and Lottie Mae Kendall Hamilton. He was the husband of Doris Hamilton, his wife of 61 years.

Mr. Hamilton was a graduate of Frederick High School. He served in the Army Reserves and was a brick layer by trade. He was later employed with Hahn Transportation, New Market.

He enjoyed falconry and woodworking and was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, the Woodsboro American Legion and Philanthropic Lodge #168 AF&AM, New Market.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Connie Lushbaugh and husband Ronnie of Frederick; son, Michael L. Hamilton and wife Amy of Mt. Airy; daughter-in-law, Sharon Hamilton of Rocky Ridge; grandchildren, Amy Smith and husband Tommy, Douglas Hamilton Jr., Lindsey Harrison and husband Tyler, Kevin Hamilton and Annie Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Lane, Charlotte and Austin Smith; brothers-in-law, Robert and Chris Weller; sister-in-law, Edith Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son, Douglas H. Hamilton Sr.; son-in-law, Eddie Stevens; 2 brothers and 1 sister.

The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Monday, December 16 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17 at 1 p.m. Pastor Wally Webster, of Mt. Airy Bible Church, will officiate. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or ALSTDI, 300 Technology Dr., Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Dec. 14, 2019
