James "Hunter" Pugh, Jr., SRA formerly of Walkersville, passed away on Saturday, May 18th at Northampton Manor Nursing Facility. He was the husband of Loretta Offutt Pugh.



Born in 1934, Hunter grew up in Chevy Chase, MD and was the son of the late Honorable Judge James H. Pugh and Kathryn Varela Pugh. He was a graduate of the Staunton Military Academy in Virginia and served in the US Army stationed in Fort Benning, GA.



He started his professional career with the Montgomery County Assessment Office and formed his appraisal business in 1967 located in Rockville, MD. In 1999, he moved his business to Frederick County and later was a founding member of Pugh Real Estate Group, LLC along with his sons, Michael P. Pugh, MAI and the late James H. Pugh, III.



Hunter was a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Rockville and later joined the Rotary Club of Frederick. He served on the board of the former Frederick County Sheriff's Youth Ranch for 19 years. He was a member of Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Libertytown and served as a member of The Knights of Columbus at the church.



He was an avid fisherman and fearless Captain of his vessel, the "Hunky Dory." Hunter's fishing companions always knew that high seas and driving rain were no reason to cancel a full day of fishing on the Chesapeake Bay, lower Potomac River and the Outer Banks. He also enjoyed target shooting with friends and fellow members of the Thurmont Conservation Sportsman's Club. Friends will fondly remember Hunter by being able to easily find him in a crowded room by his boisterous laughter and good cheer.



Hunter was pre-deceased by his parents and son, James H. Pugh III. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mary Edwards and Joel of Richmond Hill, GA; Julia Roller and Craig of Charlottesville, VA; Michael Pugh and Caroline of New Market; Alonnie Ropp and Brian of Middletown; Spouse of the late James Pugh III, Theresa Pugh of Middletown; Brother, John P.S. Pugh and Mary Lou of Hollywood, Md; 14 Grandchildren, Daniel Edwards, Benjamin Edwards, Clare Pugh, James Pugh IV, Brigid Pugh, Corinne Roller, Joshua Roller, Madeline (Roller) Adamiak, Samuel Roller, Victoria (Pugh) Kier, Cara (Pugh) Keys, Tatum Pugh, Baron Ropp and Amelia Ropp; 4 Great Grandchildren, Michael, Hudson, Evelyn and Piper, many nieces, nephews and many godchildren.



The family will receive friends at 10am on May 25th with a Memorial Mass immediately following at 11am at Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church Street, Union Bridge (Libertytown). Interment will be in Saint Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Saint Peter the Apostle Church, Libertytown, MD. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 20 to May 22, 2019