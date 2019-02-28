James Christopher "Jim" Hamilton, 49, of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at home.



Born on November 29, 1969, in Fort Eustis, Virginia, he was the son of Harry D. Hamilton and the late Lynda J. (Polkinghorn) Hamilton.



Jimmy attended Brooklyn Tech High School and graduated from Robinson High School. He attended Virginia Tech and graduated with an MBA from Mount St. Mary's University.



Jim was a very thoughtful and extremely intelligent man and father who loved his children dearly. A self proclaimed New Yorker, he loved the New York Football Giants and the New York Yankees and avidly followed Virginia Tech college football. Jim enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, and binge watching t.v. shows, including Supernatural, with his kids.



He is survived by wife, April Kathleen Hamilton; children, Harrison, Mary, Logan and Hayden; sister, Sarah Parson and husband, Simon, of New York City; his nephew, Liam; his niece, Rose; and his cousins, Sean, Matthew, Jeffrey and Brian.



A celebration of Jimmy's life journey will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike in Boonsboro with Rev. George A. Limmer as officiant. The family invites those who have been loved and touched by Jim, to share food and fellowship immediately following services at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at BastStaufferFuneralHome.com where floral arrangements may also be ordered. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019