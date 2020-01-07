|
James Richard Hill, Sr., of Monrovia, Maryland, born on March 27, 1936, in Parkton, Maryland was welcomed to his Heavenly Home on January 1, 2020.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Vilas F. Hill and Leona E. Jacobs; one brother, Donald Hill, and two sisters: Betty Satterfield and Doris Beeman. Most recently, he was preceded in death by his beloved great grandson, Brett Fleming.
Among those left behind to grieve the passing of this amazing man are his wife, Lois Hill, two daughters, Susan Fleming (Phillip) and Sharon Marconi, one son, James Richard Hill, Jr. (Kelli), one brother, Norman Hill, nine grandchildren: PJ Fleming (Katie), Michael Fleming (Karen), Amy Fleming, Heather Lindner (Daniel), Christine Marconi, Steven Marconi, Ashley Stowell (Matthew), and James Richard Hill, III, and eight great grandchildren: Trey, Ethan, Jake, Timmy, Lucas, Mikayla, Macy, and Jack.
The legacy of James Hill began as a young boy when his single mother contracted polio. He and his siblings were separated, and Jim went into the foster care system. When Jim's siblings and he returned home, it was to an invalid mother. He would have to drop out of school and go to work in order to help financially support his mom and four siblings. His family's story was featured in the Washington Post's Parade magazine on December 24, 1950.
At 18 years of age, Jim moved to Washington, DC, where he was introduced to Lois and within months, he married his beautiful wife. Their marriage of 65 years was a hallmark for two people joining as one. During those early years, Jim worked three jobs as he also began working his way up in the steel construction industry where he successfully built a company that spanned multiple decades.
A man whose heart's desire was to provide for his family has left behind his legacy of hard work, grit, and perseverance, but most importantly, his love of family. For a man who only completed his education through the 8th grade, no one was more prouder than he that all of his grandchildren received a college degree. Their success was his success, and he was indeed a successful man.
In lieu of flowers and as a way to honor their father, the family suggests that you make a contribution to , strive to show kindness, and be purposeful in making a positive difference in the lives of others
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020