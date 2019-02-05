Mr. James Hugh Carr, 89, of Frederick died Monday, February 4, 2019 at Glade Valley Center. He was the husband of the late Helen Carr, who predeceased him on August 3, 2014.







Born February 23, 1929 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Frances and Katherine (Bannon) Carr.







He was a WWII Navy Veteran and received the lifetime award from the VFW.







Mr. Carr formerly worked as a new and used car manager, and was also Chief of Permits for PG County.







He is survived by his son, Michael Carr and wife, Susan, of Deland, FL; daughter, Debra Kopit and husband, Richard, of Frederick; five grandchildren, Lisa Madol and husband, Jason; Kevin Carr and wife, Catherine; Sara Carr; Nathan Kopit; and Erin Kopit.







He was the last of his immediate family.







The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, February 8.







Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.







In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a disabled veterans .







Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019