James L. Jennelle, 68, of New Market, Maryland, went home to his Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD



He was the husband of Anne Jennelle, his wife of 46 years.



Born on December 6, 1950, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late James E. and Virginia B. Jennelle.



Jim was a CPA in the trucking industry. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a zest for life and never took a moment for granted.



Surviving in addition to his wife are a nephew Shane Neel and wife Michelle and great niece, Karlee; brothers-in-law: Frank Kendzejeski and wife Minta, Michael Kendzejeski and Judy; sisters-in-law: Agnes Martin and husband Michael, Rose Durkin and husband Michael; as well as loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Linda P. Neel.



The family will receive friends from 4-8 pm on Tuesday, April 30, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.



A celebration of Jim's life journey will take place at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 1, at the funeral home.



Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 6515 Boston St., Baltimore, MD 21224.



Memorial donations may be made to Up And Out Foundation, PO Box 4055, Frederick, MD 21705 .



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019