|
|
Mr. James John Tomalewski, 82, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of Irene Tomalewski.
Born January 10, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Thaddeus J. and Stella K. Tomalewski.
He worked as a contract office rep for NIST for many years prior to his retirement. Jim supported St. Judes Catholic Charities.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Sandra Gosnell and husband, Ross; Jo Anne Alexander and husband, Michael; Cheryl Toth and husband, Rick; and Patty Ferson and husband, Jerry; 10 grandchildren, Stefanie Brindley, Joshua Gosnell, Brandon Gosnell, Kristen Alexander, Brent Toth, Nathan Toth, Allie Toth, EmilyToth, Wayne Ferson, and Wyatt Ferson; and four great-grandsons, Jackson Brindley, Isaiah Brindley, Grayson Gosnell, and Finn Gosnell.
Private services will be held for the immediate family.
Jim's love for his family was only surpassed by his love for Christ Jesus. His prayer for all people was that they would know Jesus the way that he did. In lieu of flowers a donation to Samaritans Purse would be appreciated.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020