Mr. James "Jimmy" Larry Krantz, 74 of Ocean City, formerly of Frederick, Maryland passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Born July 23, 1945 in Frederick, Maryland he was the son of the late Melvin and Helen Krantz.
Jimmy was a 1963 graduate of Frederick High School and after graduation he went to Hagerstown Business School. He also served in the United States Army National Guard. He retired from State Farm Insurance after 40 years as an insurance adjuster in the Frederick, Baltimore and Washington Metropolitan areas.
Jimmy was a true outdoorsman. Whether he was waterfowl hunting or fishing he loved being on the water.
He was an active member of Camp Kanahwa (Frederick County Fish & Game Club) where he served as Past President and was an Old Goat. He loved spending time at the camp where he made many lifelong friends. He always enjoyed shooting skeet at the camp and he was a well-known accomplished skeet shooter.
Jimmy was the happiest when he was surrounded by his family and friends. He was always helping others whenever needed. Jimmy was an incredibly generous man who was devoted to those he loved.
He also enjoyed bowling and he was a member of the Ocean City American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Shari McCullen Krantz, son, James Paul Krantz and wife Kelly, grandsons, Avery and Braden Krantz, brother, Richard Melvin Krantz and wife Michele, his stepsons, Wesley Marshall and wife Brittany, Casey Marshall and wife Charity and grandchildren, Jalen, Nia, Jaxon, Cameron and Devin. He will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, cousins, extended family members and his numerous friends.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Marshall.
A service celebrating Jimmy's life in true Jim fashion will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy's name to the Int'l WAGR Syndrome Association, P.O. Box 2875, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 or online at www.wagr.org. Jim was supportive of this nonprofit that helped families of children like Amy.
Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Expression of Sympathy may be expressed to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com
Born July 23, 1945 in Frederick, Maryland he was the son of the late Melvin and Helen Krantz.
Jimmy was a 1963 graduate of Frederick High School and after graduation he went to Hagerstown Business School. He also served in the United States Army National Guard. He retired from State Farm Insurance after 40 years as an insurance adjuster in the Frederick, Baltimore and Washington Metropolitan areas.
Jimmy was a true outdoorsman. Whether he was waterfowl hunting or fishing he loved being on the water.
He was an active member of Camp Kanahwa (Frederick County Fish & Game Club) where he served as Past President and was an Old Goat. He loved spending time at the camp where he made many lifelong friends. He always enjoyed shooting skeet at the camp and he was a well-known accomplished skeet shooter.
Jimmy was the happiest when he was surrounded by his family and friends. He was always helping others whenever needed. Jimmy was an incredibly generous man who was devoted to those he loved.
He also enjoyed bowling and he was a member of the Ocean City American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Shari McCullen Krantz, son, James Paul Krantz and wife Kelly, grandsons, Avery and Braden Krantz, brother, Richard Melvin Krantz and wife Michele, his stepsons, Wesley Marshall and wife Brittany, Casey Marshall and wife Charity and grandchildren, Jalen, Nia, Jaxon, Cameron and Devin. He will also be remembered by his numerous nieces, cousins, extended family members and his numerous friends.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Marshall.
A service celebrating Jimmy's life in true Jim fashion will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy's name to the Int'l WAGR Syndrome Association, P.O. Box 2875, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 or online at www.wagr.org. Jim was supportive of this nonprofit that helped families of children like Amy.
Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick.
Expression of Sympathy may be expressed to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020.