James "Jim" David Martin,86, of Myersville, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie "Margie" H. Fisher Martin for 67 years.
Born on April 26, 1933 in Frederick,MD, he was the son of the late Theodore David and Anna Kate (Baker) Martin.
Jim graduated from Frederick High School class of 1951. He worked at Coca Cola for 17 years, he retired from Jenkins Motors after 27 years and was most recently employed by Engage. Throughout his years, Jim enjoyed detailing cars, crabbing, bird watching and lawncare. Jim was actively involved with Harmony Church of the Brethren in Myersville; he was a former Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, and meticulously maintained the grounds.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a deeply devoted family. His children, Carol Reed of Myersville, Steve and Lisa Martin of Fairfield, PA, Tim and Gretchen Martin of Myersville; grandchildren, Brian Reed (Beth), Mark Reed (Kelly), Lindsay Via (Doug), Sarah Funkhouser (James) and Adam Martin; step-grandchildren, Jessica Freree, Nate Sheehan, Dylan Sheehan, Sam Glushakow, Chelsea Muse and Ally Olden; sisters, Janet Lafferty and Ruth Smith; brother Robert Martin. He also adored his 10 great grandchildren and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
A celebration of Jim's life journey will take place at 11AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Pastors Karen Grossnickle and Tracy Wiser will officiate.
Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to one of the following organizations: Hospice of Frederick County, or Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 25 to July 26, 2019