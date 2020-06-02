James Martin Hahn, 73, of Hedgesville, WV, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV with family by his side. Jim was born in Frederick, MD on January 2, 1947. Son of the late James R. Hahn and M. Frances (McKenzie) Schmidt. He was the beloved husband of Deborah Barthlow for 18 years.



Jim attended St. John's High School and Frederick High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in February 1965 and was honorably discharged in May 1972. Family and friends were always captivated by his stories from the Marine Corps- from boot camp to Vietnam to Okinawa to Camp Pendleton.



As a child Jim had watched John Wayne portray Sgt. Stryker in The Sands of Iwo Jima and swore he would someday be a "Marine Sargent leading men in combat." His wish came true and in 1967 he was awarded the rank of Sargent while serving a tour in Vietnam. He was proud of his service and felt uniquely fortunate to have lived to see his goal become real. The bonds he forged with the men he fought alongside of endure to this day. He served in Vietnam from 1966-67 earning a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.



He shared his time spent in the brig at Parris Island, harrowing scrapes with death in Vietnam to pranks pulled with fellow Marines in "the rear with the gear,"(the time that he redirected steaks and fruit bound for the officer's mess to miraculously appear on the plates of his unit returning from the field), his love story with his first wife in Okinawa and the end of his service in California.



We will treasure and pass on every story.



Jim earned his bachelor's degree and MBA in his fifties from Shepherd College and Frostburg State University, respectively. What job didn't Jim have over his lifetime? He worked at Bethlehem Steel for a few weeks as a young man. After his USMC career he owned a 7-11 store for a short time. Jim was a Deputy Sheriff in Frederick County, MD in the early 1970's which led to a career in the Maryland Department of Corrections for over a decade. Then, he worked as a sales manager for North American Housing Corporation and became a modular housing entrepreneur. Finally, he was a financial consultant for friends and an ombudsman for fellow vets navigating the system.



In addition to his wife and the Marine Corps, his greatest joys in life were his daughters, Francine Hahn (Frank Mastro) of Westminster, MD and Jennifer McGraw (Drake) of Pikesville, MD, and his grandchildren, Michael Mastro and Kiyomi Mastro of Westminster, MD. Surviving in addition are former wives Catherine McClintock of Frederick, MD, Masako "Keiko" Taira of Okinawa, Japan, stepchildren Alexandra Bailey (Josh) of Parkville, MD, Dylan Batten (Ashley) of Martinsburg, WV, sister, Audrey House (Miriam Selzer) of Odessa, FL, very dear cousin Yvonne Hahn of Kingsville, MD, nieces and nephew, and his dog Kali.



He was an advocate, a protector, a champion for the vulnerable, a teacher, a storyteller, a devout baseball fan, a warrior.



The streets of heaven have a fierce new guard on duty.



Semper Fi Jim



A memorial service will take place at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to:, Martinsburg VA Medical Center, Memo- Hospice and Palliative Care Unit, 510 Butler Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25405



