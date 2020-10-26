1/1
James Masood
It is with immense sorrow that we announce the death of James Milton Masood of Crossville, TN, formerly of Fredonia, NY, who passed away on October 24, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. He was born November 11, 1955 in Frederick, MD. He graduated from Frederick High School in 1973 followed by receiving a BS in Accounting in 1977 from Juniata College in Huntingdon, PA. Because of his natural flair for business, he quickly rose through the ranks in the food industry holding management and executive positions with Rite Aid Wholesale Food in Shiremanstown, PA, McCain Citrus in Chicago, IL, the Red Wing Company in Fredonia, NY, Fieldbrook Foods in Dunkirk, NY, and lastly with Wells Enterprises of La Mars, IA. Jim instilled trust, confidence and loyalty whether in the boardroom, with customers, or on the golf course. He took his responsibilities seriously, but always had a witty sense of humor and found time to relax on his numerous travels with his family and friends. He was a go-to for advice, making him a great mentor to many, especially his children. He loved the beach, drinking a Malibu rum and pineapple, and making others laugh. To his family he was a devoted husband, father, brother and son, and he enjoyed the companionship of "man's best friend" with the latest being chocolate lab, Hershey. Jim enjoyed life, valued his friendships and was awaiting retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Priscilla and James Masood of Frederick, Maryland.

He is survived by his loving wife Ann, of 37 years, of Crossville, TN, two children, Kristen Masood-Sidebottom (Daniel) of Hendersonville, TN, and Eric (fiancee Nicole Williams) of Crossville, TN, sister Lisa Giles (Robert Hollar) of Mettawa, IL and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) where research may result in breakthroughs for others with kidney disease. Please join Jim's family and friends in loving remembrance of him.

You may offer condolences at www.austinandbell.com

Service entrusted to Austin and Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Hendersonville. TN 615-822-4442.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
