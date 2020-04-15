|
James Clinton May, Sr. passed away on April 11 at Kline Hospice House. He was the husband to Mildred May. Born on July 30, 1933 in New Hyde Park, NY, he was the son of the late Richard May and Essie (Walker) May.
Mr. May served in the US Navy on the USS Missouri. He worked for many years as a meat manager at Safeway and Shopper's Food Warehouse.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Keith W. May and his wife Vicki; 9 Grandchildren & 8 Great Grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 sons, James May Jr., Timothy May, and Brian May.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kline Hospice, C/O Frederick Health Hospice, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020