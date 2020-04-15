Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for James May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James May Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James May Sr. Obituary
James Clinton May, Sr. passed away on April 11 at Kline Hospice House. He was the husband to Mildred May. Born on July 30, 1933 in New Hyde Park, NY, he was the son of the late Richard May and Essie (Walker) May.

Mr. May served in the US Navy on the USS Missouri. He worked for many years as a meat manager at Safeway and Shopper's Food Warehouse.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Keith W. May and his wife Vicki; 9 Grandchildren & 8 Great Grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 sons, James May Jr., Timothy May, and Brian May.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kline Hospice, C/O Frederick Health Hospice, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -