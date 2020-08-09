1/1
James Miller Jr.
Mr. James Edward Miller, Jr., 79, of Frederick died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Linda Miller.

Born October 20, 1940 in Frederick, he was the son of the late James E. and Margaret (Beard) Miller Sr.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter; Robin Wivell and husband Kevin, son; James Miller III and wife Denise, grandchildren; Kelsey Althoff and husband Mitchell, Landon Wivell, Nathaniel Miller and Benjamin Miller, siblings; Betty Rodgers, Nancy Ahalt and husband Larry, Jerry Miller and wife Bonnie and Gary Miller and wife Quinella, numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.

Please sign James' guest book at www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
