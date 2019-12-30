|
James "Jimmy" Henry Moore, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was the beloved husband of Anna May (Cline) Moore for 67 years.
Born on January 10, 1929, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Merhl Randolph and Maude Isabel (Stull) Moore.
Jimmy was born and raised in Frederick, MD where he spent his entire life. He worked on his family farms until he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He proudly served as a telegraph operator in Occupational Japan. After his military service, Jimmy worked as a well driller, retiring from Cline & Duvall Inc., where he worked part time into his 80's. In his spare time he loved to work in his yard and people were always stopping by to admire his vegetable garden in Mountaindale. There wasn't anything Jimmy couldn't grow. Jimmy was an avid Yankee fan and enjoyed watching baseball on T.V. He was a devoted and proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Carol Servacek of Frederick; two granddaughters, Stacy Waguespack and husband Gary of Frederick; Angie Yowell and husband Adam of Frederick; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Jason and Katelyn Waguespack and Andrew, Ian and Brandon Yowell.
He was preceded in death by his eight siblings, Randolph, Harold, Arthur and Tommy Moore and Evelyn Green, Eloise Clem, Julia Gearinger and Betty Baker.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1-2PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD where a celebration of Jimmy's life journey will take place at 2PM.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rohan Rengen, Dr. Michael Tolino and staff and Hospice of Frederick Co. for their compassionate care and support.
Rev. Tim May will officiate.
Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick Co. 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019