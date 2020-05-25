Mr. James (Jim) Edward Myers, 85 of Myersville died Sunday, May 24th at Frederick Hospital from Congestive Heart Failure surrounded by his family.
He was the husband of Jean Lewis Myers. They were married for over 58 years.
Born December 11, 1934, near Adamstown, he was a son of the late Robert and Julia Stup Myers.
Jim was a member of Grossnickle Church of the Brethren where he served for many years as the chairperson and member of the trustee commission. He also coached Little League Baseball for many years in Myersville. He loved to travel and had visited all of the lower 48 states and for the last 15 years enjoyed an annual trip during the winter months to Naples Florida.
He was a plumber/pipe fitter by trade and worked for Weil Brothers and at Ft Detrick and was also a part-time Frederick County Sheriff Deputy. After his retirement he worked part-time for the Town of Myersville.
Surviving in addition to his wife is one daughter, Patsy Houck and husband Thomas (TJ) of Monrovia and one son, Wayne Myers of Frederick; three sisters, Helen Harshman of Myersville, Judy Hanes of Frederick and Dot Hoff and husband Sonny of Woodsboro; a sister-in-law Jill Myers Schelfe and husband Nello of Pa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Myers was preceded in death by brothers Robert Myers Jr and David Myers; sister Mildred Ridgely; brother-in-laws Paul Harshman, Gerald Hanes and Carlton Ridgely; sister-in-law Helen Myers.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral and burial services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home of Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of James Myers to Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 575, Myersville, MD 21773.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 25 to May 26, 2020.