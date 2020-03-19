|
James Terrence Nelson died suddenly on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on February 5, 1945 in Cumberland, Md, he is the son of the late Mary V. Nelson Leatherman and John D. Nelson, Sr. Growing up in Brunswick, Md, he was known by the name of Terry.
Terry was the loving husband of Sharon, they have been married for over 50 years. Together they had three children, Michele, Julie and Brian. Michele is married to Greg Barnes and they have two children Hunter and Eli. Julie is married to Phil Passman and they have three children Zoe, Ian and Emmy. Brian is married to Denise Gillam and they have two children Marcus and Trevor. Terry is also the uncle to six nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind two siblings, Anita Nelson Rhodes who is married to Paul Rhodes and John Nelson who is married to Nancy Rollins Nelson and his 97 year old aunt Gerry Harrison Davis and many cousins.
Terry is a 1963 graduate of Brunswick High School, a 1967 graduate of Western Maryland College. Upon graduating from college, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. While serving in Germany, he met his wife Sharon who was teaching at the time.
Terry spent 40 years working as a Transportation Engineer in Chicago, Il and Richmond, VA. He was highly respected in the field of shipping hazardous materials via ship, rail or truck. He loved hunting, fishing, boating and spending time with his family and friends. During his life, he led by example, holding himself to the highest standards of honesty and integrity.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020