James Michael "Mike" Nicholson Sr., age 75, of Union Bridge, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. Born April 19, 1944 in Laurel, MD, he was the son of the late James W. and Mary A. Hurt Nicholson. He was the husband of Bonnie Nicholson, with whom he shared 55 years.
Mike grew up in Beltsville and was a 1962 graduate of Bladensburg High School, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie. Mike was proud of his years as a union electrician with IBEW Local #26 and his 32 years with Singleton Electric of Gaithersburg. He was a part of building many projects: The Air and Space Museum, Folger Shakespearean Library and remodeling the Supreme Court. He was a member of the Westminster Moose Lodge #1381 and enjoyed being outside working around his farm.
In addition to his wife he is survived by sons, James Michael Nicholson Jr. and wife Terri of Braddock Heights and David Wesley Nicholson and wife Judy of Centreville, 3 grandsons, Brett, Jake and Carrick Nicholson, 3 step grandchildren, Jacob and Brittany Ray and Drew Harrop, many cousins and extended family in Beltsville (MD), Virginia and West Virginia. He will also be fondly remembered and missed by many friends and campers with whom he shared his love of NASCAR racing and the campfires at his favorite racetracks. He was predeceased by grandparents, John W. and Susie Nicholson, his Aunt Elsie and Uncle Ralph and daughter-in-law, Melissa.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 17 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick. Interment will follow in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, December 16.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019