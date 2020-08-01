Mr. James R. O'Neill, 56 of Frederick, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Heather M. O'Neill, his wife of 18 years.
Born on February 15, 1964 in Camden, NJ he was the son of Patricia K. O'Neill of Rockville and the late Walter C. O'Neill.
He was the devoted father to five children: Ashley, Danielle, Brady, Aidan and Ellery; and brother of John W. O'Neill of Centreville, VA and Paul K. O'Neill of Forest Hill, MD.
James was a 1986 graduate of St. Vincent's College in Latrobe, PA. After living for a short time in Pittsburgh, he settled in Frederick where he raised his family. He worked for DLA Piper for many years up to the time of his passing. James was an outstanding father. When he wasn't working, he would most often be found coaching or supporting his children's various endeavors. James also enjoyed playing hockey and spending time with his large circle of friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family will hold a small private service at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Frederick, and hope to be able to join together safely with friends and community soon in order to celebrate James' life.
