James B. Ostmann, 75, formerly of Georgetown, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Charlotte's Home in Maugansville. Born on August 6, 1944 in Washington, DC, he was a son of the late Bernard and Irene Ostmann. He had worked for several years as an attorney.
Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of James "Spike" Ostmann for "The Humbler -Danny Gatton". This will acknowledge Spike's contributions both to Danny Gatton's career and to the feature documentary that is celebrating his life and music. https://www.thehumblermovie.com/support/
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019