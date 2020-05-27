James Pasike, Jr. passed away on April 21, 2020 at his retirement home in Frederick, MDHe is survived by his wife, Barbara Young Pasike, daughter Brenda Pasike Daniel of Moore, OK, daughter Ann Pasike Cartlidge, son-in-law James Cartlidge of Middletown, MD. His remaining family also includes granddaughter Caitlyn Cartlidge, granddaughter Emily Champagne, her husband Alex Champagne and great grandson Rainer James Champagne, all of Baltimore, MDJames Pasike, Jr. (Jim) was born on September 14, 1924 in Revloc, PA. He grew up on a small farm in Cambria Country, Pennsylvania and was very active in the local 4-H Club Programs.Jim served several years in the US Army Signal Corps and graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1951 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. Jim started his career as a 4-H Club Director in Extension Services in Carroll County, MD. There he met his wife Barbara, who was also a County 4-H Director. They married in 1952 and later ran a dairy farm together in Middletown Valley, Frederick County, MDHe had a career in the US Department of Agriculture as a Farmers Home Administrator in Frederick and Washington Counties, MD and later as a Farm Management Specialist for the States of Maryland and Delaware.Jim is a past president of the Burkittsville Ruritan Club and the Myersville Lions Club. He was among the original organizers of the Myersville Trolley Festival and the annual Myersville Christmas holiday events.In retirement, he and Barbara formed JBP Woodcrafts to create and sell handcrafted wooden home accessories and furniture. They exhibited and sold their products at local and regional craft shows, mainly in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and North Carolina.Jim and Barbara moved to the Frederick Homewood Retirement Centers in 2009. Barbara remains a resident at Crumland Farms Homewood on Willow Rd, in Frederick, MDIn his memory, "Make the Best Better" by contributing to: Frederick Co. 4-H Camp Center c/o Community Foundation of Frederick Co., 312 E Church St, Frederick, MD 21701Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements.